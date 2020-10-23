This Oversized Sweater Takes Accent Sleeves to a New Level

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This has definitely been the year of the accent sleeve. There are so many different kinds — balloon, bishop, butterfly, cutout, cold shoulder, batwing, etc. — and they all deserve a place in our closet. The only thing is that when so many brands start to hop on the accent sleeve trend, it becomes harder and harder for one piece to stand out.

This sweater on Amazon, though? This sweater certainly figured it out. We spotted it while scrolling and immediately stopped in our tracks. And when we clicked and saw all of the color options? We had to make sure we weren’t dreaming. It sounds dramatic, but that’s just how good it is!

Get the MaQiYa Cold Shoulder Batwing Oversized Sweater starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

This oversized sweater has a ribbed texture and a super soft feel. The hem hits around mid-thigh and has splits in the sides, and the neckline is square, as well as the back. But we know you’re waiting to hear about the sleeves. These aren’t just accent sleeves — they’re super accent sleeves. They take two of our favorite trends and combine them into one!

If you glance at just the top of the shoulders, you’ll find thick straps, almost like you’d see on a tank top, and below that is a cutout, giving you that cold shoulder effect. At the same time, however, you’ll see the sleeve also takes on a batwing shape! We are getting major romantic vibes here, which is magical considering this is ultimately still an oversized sweater!

Get the MaQiYa Cold Shoulder Batwing Oversized Sweater starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

As we mentioned, this sweater comes in a whole bunch of colors — 13, to be exact. You’ll notice there are even more available on the Amazon page, but the latter half is actually a similar design with a V-neckline. Make sure to check them all out! And once you’re all ready to place your order? Here comes our favorite part: coming up with outfits!

Keep things simple and fool-proof with a pair of skinny jeans or leggings and sneakers, or step things up a notch with some metallic disco pants and heels. You could even try something cute like shorts with thigh-high socks and loafers. Just a few ideas for you, but we know you won’t have any problem coming up with looks of your own!

Get the MaQiYa Cold Shoulder Batwing Oversized Sweater starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MaQiYa here and other sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daly Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!