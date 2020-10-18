This Loose Batwing Top Feels Like You’re Wearing a Stylish Poncho

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ponchos definitely had a moment back in the day, but now they’re not as trendy as they used to be. How cute ponchos actually are is up for debate, but there’s no denying how comfy they are and how easy it is to wear them.

We found this tunic top that definitely gives Us poncho vibes, but it looks so much cuter than what you typically see when you think of a poncho. Lots of shoppers are raving about how great this top feels and the flattering fit of it!

Get the levaca Women’s Long Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Handkerchief Casual Tunic for $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



This simple top is long and has a great handkerchief-style hem that’s beautifully designed. The front and the back are the same length, and the V shape is actually super flattering! You can wear this top with a pair of leggings or jeans, or layer it over skirts or dresses! It covers everything that you want to keep covered, which is a feature that shoppers are obsessed with.

We also love the cozy turtleneck that this top has! It’s loose and perfectly fitting for the fall season — especially now that it’s officially October! It’s still not too cold outside, and you can wear this top by itself on a nice sunny day. You can also easily throw on a jacket if you need to, and it can look amazing with whatever you pick. Jean jackets, moto style jackets and oversized sweaters can all totally work well over this top!

You can get this tunic top in eight different colors — black, dark green, beep blue and royal blue, burgundy, eggplant, light grey and white. Shoppers are calling this top elegant and classy, and they feel great when they wear it for more formal affairs too. This is a wonderful top that you can wear to a dinner or holiday event, and you can easily dress it up with the right jewelry and shoes!

