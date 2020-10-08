This Tunic Top Will Be the Foundation of Every Casual Fall Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What you wear on a daily basis doesn’t have to be particularly flashy or trend-driven. Simple pieces are the key to feeling comfortable on a casual day, and everyone needs a variety of standard basics in their closets — and we just found our next must-have!

As we get deeper into the fall season and make the switch from tees to long-sleeve garments, this elegant and unique top from levaca immediately stood out! It’s as straightforward as it gets, which is why we think it has serious “Add to Cart” potential.

Get the levaca Women’s Fall Long Sleeve Side Split Loose Casual Pullover Tunic Top for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2020, but are subject to change.



This top is a major hit with Amazon shoppers, and it’s easy to see why. It’s made from a soft, cotton-based knit material that will leave you feeling relaxed all day long. Though there are plenty of highlights, we love the longer hem and the tunic style — plus, it has two slits on each side which gives the top more mobility.

This top has stitching at the neckline resembling a typical crewneck sweatshirt. The cuffs and hem are both ribbed in order to truly nail the laid-back vibe. The length of this top is ideal when you want to wear leggings and keep yourself covered up. Certain loungewear can be revealing, and this top will effortlessly balance it out.

You can score this tunic top in a variety of solid shades, and some color-blocked options too! Oh, and for the bold and the beautiful out there, there’s plenty of animal print picks that are bound to make a statement. A basic like this is meant to be worn as much as possible — which is why we’re scooping up multiple hues. Can you blame Us?

