Turn Up the Volume With This Celebrity-Loved Styling Paste

One of the biggest complaints people have about their hair? That it’s flat and shapeless. We want to give it life, texture and volume, but everything we try seems to make it worse. We blow dry, we curl, we pile on the mousse and gels, but it’s still just refusing to give us any movement or spark!

Not every hair styling product was created equal. That much is clear. Some products say they’ll lift your hair up, but all they do is weigh it down — not to mention leave it visibly greasy. If you ask Us, the way to go is with Living Proof. Living Proof is a celebrity-loved haircare brand, and this hair paste is a serious standout!

Get the Living Proof Amp² Instant Texture Volumizer for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

Jennifer Aniston is a former co-owner of Living Proof, and she was never shy about sharing her love for the brand’s products. She once listed it as a beauty essential she couldn’t live without while speaking with InStyle. “This is my favorite hair paste, and one day it went missing from my drawer,” she said. “Then I realized Justin [Theroux, her former fiancé] had snuck it with him to New York.” It’s that good!

This paste claims to turn up the volume on hair, give it soft, touchable texture and even provide a flexible hold so your style won’t droop the moment you step away from the mirror. That goes for if your hair is straight, wavy or curly, and whether it’s fine or medium. That also goes for any hair that’s been dyed or chemically treated!

This professional volumizing paste is cruelty-free and formulated without any parabens or silicone, so you can get that vivacious ‘do day after day without worrying about a thing. All you need to do is take a small dab of paste, rub it between your palms and apply it to dry hair, lifting and mussing the strands so they go where you want them to go. Then it’s time to take a selfie, because your hair is going to look fabulous.

Another thing we love about this paste is that the results look natural. You’re going to serve “I woke up like this” vibes for real, like on a Beyoncé level. We’d never turn that down!

