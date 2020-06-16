These Bestselling Face Masks From Levi’s Are Seriously Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Right now, it’s all about non-medical face masks. Like it or not, they are the accessory of the moment — and brands have responded to the increased demand by ramping up production and making their own versions.

The latest iconic label to get involved? That would be Levi’s. The jean giant recently launched a simple, practical three-pack of masks that are beyond affordable — not to mention adorable!

Levi’s Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask (Pack of 3)

These straightforward face coverings are exactly what you would expect Levi’s to create. Though they are not actually made from denim, the color combinations and design are as quintessential as it gets. Each of these masks are two-toned — they feature a different shade on either side, making them reversible. When you think about it, this set actually has six options, which can be perfectly coordinated to your #OOTD!

They are made from 100% cotton — obviously, Levi’s isn’t skimping in the quality department. Shoppers have confirmed this, and appreciate that the accompanying straps are easily adjustable for the right fit. These masks come in two sizes: small and large. One reviewer opted to score both sets, nothing that the smaller masks were great for their children, while the larger ones were ideal for the adults in the household!

Best of all, these masks also offer an insert if you want to throw an extra carbon filter in between the double-layer design. Added protection is always a plus, right? If you purchase the right size, shoppers say that these masks are extremely comfortable and, most importantly, get the job done. Leave it to Levi’s to offer up a completely reliable (and reasonably priced) solution to our need for new face coverings!

