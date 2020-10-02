Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re at the point where, no matter how much it pains us, we have to store our shorts away for a while — if we haven’t already. We just can’t justify going bare-legged out into the cold, open world anymore, which means it’s time to bring out the jeans. We have such a love/hate relationship with jeans though. Who doesn’t?

Jean shopping is super hard. Sometimes the prices are sky high, but finding a flattering pair of high quality for a more affordable price seems almost impossible. Almost. Sometimes you just have to get lucky, and sometimes you just have to find yourself shopping with Us. Or both! We certainly felt lucky when we found these Levi’s jeans on sale!

Get the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, Maui Views (originally $60) for just $40 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

These jeans earned the label of Amazon’s Choice for a reason. They’re skinny jeans, which can be a little iffy in some cases, but they’ll quickly ease your fears. First, they’re made of a mostly cotton blend with a kiss of elastane to top them off for stretch. They almost feel like jeggings, but more substantial.

Second, these jeans are “made with tummy-slimming and curve-smoothing technology.” They shape throughout the hip and thigh, following the whiskering and fading effects from the mid-rise waistband to the knees. You wanted flattering? You’ve got it!

These jeans have all of the classic denim features you know and love too, such as a zip fly and button closure, belt loops and, of course, Levi’s iconic logo patch at the back waistband. Finding these wonderful pants on sale is seriously giving us butterflies!

You can create so many different looks with these jeans, but you already knew that. Keep it classic for fall with a T-shirt, flannel and sneakers or go a little dressier with an accent-sleeve sweater, headband and heeled booties. Cuff the hems if you need to — it’s a cute look anyway! You could even make these jeans work for a business casual dress code with the right button-up, blazer and loafers. Honestly, that look sounds cute for out of the office too. Just imagine how amazing your legs are going to look!

