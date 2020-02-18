This Pair of Super Skinny Levi’s With 900 Reviews Is Your Denim Soulmate

Finding the right pair of jeans is similar to dating. You see how compatible you are with each pair, sometimes even looking it up online before seeing it in real life — but most just don’t end up working out. They’re not the right fit — literally. But sometimes, one special pair comes around, and you can feel the connection straight away!

Looking for your own denim soulmate? Luckily, when it comes to denim, we can all share the same favorite without the fear of heartbreak. One brand that always sends our heart aflutter? Levi’s, of course. The pair especially sweeping Us off our feet right now? These swoon-worthy skinnies!

Get the Levi’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

These 720 skinnies have over 900 reviews from Amazon shoppers alone, and the people aren’t feeling shy about showing off their newfound love to the world. They say these jeans are so complementary to their figure, elongating their legs and flattering from waist to ankle. They also say they’re the perfect mix of jeans and leggings, since they’re so stretchy and unexpectedly comfortable. No more constant adjusting throughout the day! Overall, everyone is simply thrilled to have found denim of such great quality from such a trustworthy brand for such an affordable price — and we second that!

These jeans are slim through the hip and thigh and super skinny throughout the rest of the leg. We’ve met some shoppers who feel that skinny jeans are just not meant for them, and we have to disagree. This pair was designed to hold, lift and flatter — and it does so with finesse, regardless of body type!

Get the Levi’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

These jeans have a high-rise silhouette with a zip fly and button closure and five pockets — real pockets. They have belt loops too if you care to accessorize a little! You may choose to depending on which pair you pick. There are over 20 styles, so make sure to check out them all. There are regular blue jeans, but there are also other colors as well as patterns including leopard and camo. Into rips and tears? There are a few pairs you’ll love too!

Now that we’ve paired you with your denim soulmate, make sure to remember Us whenever you two are out and about together. We can play matchmaker with other clothes too, so check back at Shop With Us when you need the hook-up!

Get the Levi’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Levi’s here and other jeans available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!