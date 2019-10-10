



Our lives are hectic! From unannounced business meetings to surprise post-work events, it’s one jam-packed day after another — with no end in sight. For many of Us, we find there are never enough hours in the day and an increased need for technology (a.k.a. our phones) only adds to that stress. No matter how much we plan in advance, we always fail in some form, be it big or small.

Has anyone ever left their phone charger at home? Surely you have — Us too. We’re confident even the most prepared person will make this rookie mistake a few times in their lives. The only thing worse than leaving a charger at home would be to leave the phone itself sitting on the table. While it certainly isn’t a life-ruining issue, sometimes it can feel like one! How would we stay connected to the outside world? Well, interestingly enough, Levi’s has collaborated with Google to provide the most stylish solution ever!

See it: Grab the Levi’s Trucker Jacket With Jacquard By Google for $198, available at Levi’s!

The Levi’s Trucker Jacket with Jacquard by Google is the unlikely hero that’s here to save the day. The Levi’s brand realized how pivotal it is for humans today to stay connected at all times. And, they also happened to realize how one major error — like leaving our phone or charger at home — can prevent Us from having the access we so desperately need. What if there is a storm heading our way? An unexpected train delay? Or most importantly, what if we miss something on Instagram? We all know that’s seriously unpleasant to deal with — which is why this is so amazing.

We don’t just want this jacket, we need it. How could we possibly resist such a stunning piece? After all, look at the shade it’s available in! The medium wash is a textbook example of classic. It’s dark without being too dark and light without being too light. Whether we’re heading to work or going from our desk straight to happy hour, it works in all situations. Plus, it can easily be worn over even the chicest of outfits. The faded wash can be dressed up just as quickly as it can be dressed down — and the oversized fit? It’s just as flattering as ever.

See it: Grab the Levi’s Trucker Jacket With Jacquard By Google for $198, available at Levi’s!

The real magic of this jacket is not that it’s made from 100% cotton and features a soft-to-touch feel (although that is quite appealing). As we’ve already mentioned, its true beauty is how it merges the brand’s iconic style with such innovative technology. The Jacquard Tag on the left jacket cuff plugs in to any smartphone device. From here, everyone can perform essential actions on their interactive cuff and receive alerts through the tag. This jacket will provide real-time updates about sports, news, and weather and alert users when any incoming messages or phone calls come in.

In addition to that, this jacket will also provide on-demand directions with just a tap or quick swipe. And if this wasn’t already promising enough? We can make wearing this jacket a memorable experience too. We can also access a camera that will make taking photos easier than ever — all it takes is one simple gesture. Sounds pretty genius, doesn’t it? It most certainly does. Long story short: this dreamy denim is the smartest and most stylish piece we have found!

See it: Grab the Levi’s Trucker Jacket With Jacquard By Google for $198, available at Levi’s!

Not your style? Check out additional jean jackets, more jeans and women’s clothing also available at Levi’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!