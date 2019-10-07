The 9 Skin-Saving Products in Violet Grey’s New Limited-Edition Wellness Box!





We’ve all heard the saying, “Beauty is pain.” But really, when it comes to finding good beauty products, that’s always the real pain. The problem is not that we can’t find anything we’re interested in — there simply are tons of products on the market, to say the least. It can be difficult to separate the good from the bad (and avoid the overrated). We’re continuously left wondering if a product is worth the hype, or if it’s actually just hype. With a constant influx of new items to try, it’s increasingly hard to keep up.

But what if there was a way to test out all of the latest-and-greatest products without making a full-size commitment? Well, the good news is, we’ve found it (seriously). The Violet Grey Wellness Box is the simple solution for all beauty junkies looking to step outside their comfort zones in the most comfortable way possible. All nine products (a $290 value) are just $125 and with a price point like that, it’s impossible to resist — just look at what’s included below!

See it: Grab the Violet Grey Wellness Box for $125, available at Dermstore!

1. FUR Ingrown Concentrate

The Fur Ingrown Concentrate is the first and only all-natural oil that’s designed to not just soothe skin but support healing too. It’s perfect for anyone who’s looking to calm irritation on ingrown hairs, areas that are prone to redness and after any wax or laser treatment. Better than that? It’s suitable in all areas including the pubic region, eyebrows, upper lip, face and neck.

2. DeoDoc Deowipes Intimate in Fresh Coconut, 10 individual wipes

These deodorizing pH-balanced wipes are excellent for anyone who’s looking to neutralize odor and gently cleanse other scents caused by sweat glands in intimate areas. The 10-pack is perfect for anyone who’s on-the-go, as all we have to do is throw one in our bag and hit the road!

3. Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm, .5 oz

This multi-purpose healing balm is great for anyone who’s looking for long-lasting hydration and protection. It’ll soothe and heal damaged skin, and is so versatile it’ll offer relief from chapped lips, eczema, tattoos, scrapes, burns and diaper rashes too (to name just a few!). Better than that, this will also add shine to lips, can help style those unruly eyebrows and even tame flyaways!

4. C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub, 4 oz.

Crafted from Malibu, this ultra-moisturizing scrub will work wonders all around. It’ll promote cell regeneration and rejuvenation, offer a nourishing dose of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) and even do things such as heal dry and inflamed skin, replenish elasticity and even clean out blocked pores. Plus, the fragrant vanilla scent really seals the deal too!

5. Susanne Kaufmann St. John’s Wort Bath, 1.8 oz.

This calming bath is perfect for anyone who’s dealing with sensitive skin. The aromatic formula will comfort and nourish bodies to relieve the effects of stress, dry heat and sunburn leaving skin soft and supple as ever.

6. The Nue Co. Prebiotic + Probiotic, 90 capsules

This vegan time-delay capsule is perfect for anyone who’s looking to promote digestive health and jumpstart their overall skin health. All 90 capsules provide the right amount of fiber to boost external radiance and aid inflamed skin.

7. Nécessaire The Body Cream, 6.8 oz.

This fast-absorbing daily multi-vitamin checks all the boxes. It’ll boost both short-term and long-term skin benefits, such as locking in moisture, softening the skin’s overall texture and even restoring and strengthening it as well.

8. 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask, set of 2

Want to brighten your tired, dull eyes? This super-charged cooling eye mask will do the trick. It’ll not only reduce puffiness but the invigorating effect of extreme cold will also help eliminate dark circles. A lifesaver for anyone who isn’t getting enough sleep!

9. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, 1.7 oz.

This weightless, fragrance-free sunscreen works overtime as a primer too. Not only does it come with SPF 40 but it’s sheer, translucent shade can easily pair underneath any current makeup routine or be worn on its own. When doing so, our skin will have that fresh-faced, glowy skin that’s so fabulous!

See it: Grab the Violet Grey Wellness Box for $125, available at Dermstore!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!