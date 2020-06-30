Obsessed! Enhance Your Curves to Perfection With These Bestselling Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim is one of the most versatile fabrics around. Think about it! There are so many different types of denim and ways to work with it — and they all make excellent additions to our closets. Traditional denim is typically on the stiff side, but these days, there are plenty of options with stretchy material that can maintain its shape for longer.

When you add stretch to denim, it becomes more form-fitting — which is why skinny jeans tend to have some elastane in them. With that in mind, we found a pair of super stretchy shorts from Levi’s that shoppers say make their curves look amazing!

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Mid-Rise Cut Off Shorts for prices starting at $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



These Levi’s shorts are quickly becoming a favorite among Amazon customers. Not only are they beyond adorable, the fit is reportedly incredible. Of course, as is the case with items containing stretch, these jean shorts are completely comfortable to wear. They are also currently available in three awesome color options: a light blue wash, a dark blue wash and a green camo print.

These Levi’s have a zip-fly closure and your standard five-pocket design, and there’s some light fraying on the hem. What reviewers are loving most about these shorts happens to be the length. They are short enough without risking any “peekaboo” on the backside — they provide the right amount of coverage, but still show ample amounts of leg!

We couldn’t help but notice that numerous reviews claim these shorts can run large due to stretch. If you’re seeking a tighter fit, then ordering a size down may be a wise move. If you’re okay with a slightly looser fit (which is so on trend for summer), stick to your true size. Some shoppers are even snatching these shorts up in multiple shades so they always have a pair to wear, and we think that’s genius!

