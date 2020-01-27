You Can Get This Classic Levi’s Moto Jacket Starting at $50

There are simply certain essential items that everyone has to have in their closets — like a standard LBD or a truly incredible pair of jeans that accentuates your curves in the best way possible. Included in that list of must-haves is a moto jacket. It’s a tried-and-true piece of outerwear that we can count on to make Us look edgy and cool as can be.

If you don’t have a moto jacket in your life, or if you want to upgrade your current one, then this Levi’s version is an excellent choice. The best part? You can order it for prices as low as $50 — but only for a limited time!

Get the Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Contemporary Asymmetrical Motorcycle Jacket (originally $90) on sale for prices starting at just $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Though this moto jacket from Levi’s definitely looks like a classic piece, there are a number of key details that set it apart from the rest of the pack. It has interesting zipper details on its bodice that point in different directions, which gives it a dynamic feel. It also has a small pocket detail that’s perfect for holding coins or your Glossier Balm Dotcom. These little design decisions make this jacket extra special, and it’s one of the many reasons why we’re so drawn to it.

The jacket comes in a true variety of colors, and it also has two different faux-leather options. You can take your pick between the standard smooth finish, or the crocodile skin embossed one. If you like a textured look then the croc moment is ideal, but for a traditional look, go for the smooth faux leather. There’s also a black studded option if you want some extra hardware.

Reviewers are loving these exciting touches that give the jacket “just enough edge.” One shopper even said that this was their “best purchase ever” and that they “might buy a second one” in the terrible event that Levi’s stop making this jacket one day. That’s truly telling of just how major this jacket is! Honestly, we’re starting to fall for it too — just think of how it can be styled!

