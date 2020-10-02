This Levi’s Sherpa Jacket Is an Undeniable Wardrobe Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim jackets are just so classic and cool. They’re an American essential for anyone and everyone, no matter your personal style. You could be someone who wears basketball shorts and a tee every day or someone whose wardrobe is full of bodycon dresses and flowy skirts — either way, you probably love wearing denim jackets!

The most famous, go-to brand for denim? You know that Levi’s is the only correct answer. From jackets, to jeans, to tops and accessories, Levi’s is a fool-proof fashion option, especially if you’re looking to up your casual street style. This jacket we found on the brand’s Amazon store is a serious wardrobe staple that can transform just about every other piece in your wardrobe!

Get the Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket starting at just $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This jacket is made of 100% cotton, so the quality is there without a doubt. As for the details, we obviously have to address that sherpa first. We’d welcome sherpa into our life in pretty much any form, but it’s impeccably placed on this jacket, lining both the collar and placket to give you that cozy look and feel!

This jacket also has snap button closures, as well as button flaps on the spade chest pockets. You’ll also find welt hand pockets at the sides for your hands or phone. Overall, this jacket has a straight silhouette that’s not too slim but not too boxy — making it great for layering without totally erasing your shape!

You’ll find a few different shades of denim here, but there are six total options to look through, so if you were hoping for some corduroy, don’t go anywhere — you’ll find one for you too! You could even grab a few and be pretty much set for every single day of fall (and spring)!

This type of jacket is 100% timeless, and while sherpa has really started to blow up recently, we can’t imagine it ever going anywhere now. It’s warm, it’s fuzzy, it’s animal-friendly, it’s cute…we want it on everything. Might as well start here!

