



Denim jackets are about as classically American as apple pie, and we love throwing them on over any outfit to achieve that casual cool-girl vibe we adore. Honestly, we wish that we could wear these jackets all year round, but we know that’s just not possible.

Sometimes, a denim jacket doesn’t cut it in the colder months of the fall season because they don’t always offer the warmth that we need. Thankfully, there are jean jackets available on the market that have warm lining that can help keep you toasty when it’s time to step out on cooler days. But let’s cue the good news: we found a sherpa-lined one from Levi’s that’s absolutely perfect — and also happens to be on sale!

See it: Get the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket (originally $158) on sale for just $64, available on Levi’s!

Protect yourself against chilly weather with the Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket. It’s designed to fit loosely and look as though you stole it from your partner’s closet — but has some feminine details that make it your own. It’s also been significantly marked down from its original price for a nearly 60% discount, which we love! Also, it’s just in time for the chillier months of the year.

This jacket is made of 100% cotton non-stretch denim that comes in a super light, almost white wash that gives it a clean and crisp look. The color of the jacket goes super well with the white sherpa lining that runs through the chest, making it a perfect piece for year-round functionality.

The hem is elongated to enhance the boxy, loose silhouette design of this jacket. Shoppers do say that it runs true to size, but depending on how loose or how fitted you want this jacket to feel on your body you could choose whichever size you wish. It’s embellished with adorable silver star and circular studs throughout the shoulder region for a girly touch that’s seriously appreciated. It’s outfitted with easy snap closures that run down the front of the jacket and four front pockets — two spade chest pockets and two welt hand pockets on either side.

Reviewers are definitely not regretting picking this jacket up for themselves. One shopper said that the “sherpa lining makes it the perfect jacket for all of fall and into winter” and another said that they’re “so very happy [they] didn’t hesitate to purchase it.” One shopper described this jacket as “beautiful” and “super warm,” and even exclaimed that “Levi’s you have never disappointed!”

Another said that they “love the quality” as well as the silver embellishments that adorn this Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket. Throw it on over any outfit to instantly add some edge and serious style to your look, while keeping you as warm as can be.

