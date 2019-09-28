



Do you know anyone who doesn’t own a pair of jeans? We challenge you to find that rare person in your life that does not own a single pair, and we’re sure that you’re likely to come up empty. Everyone loves jeans — and we simply can’t own enough pairs.

There are so many styles to choose from when shopping for jeans. Sometimes we feel like going for a fashionable pair of wide-leg flares to give your outfit a retro a ’70s look, or a slouchy boyfriend pair if you’re feeling trendy and casual. The annoying part is that while all jeans are definitely comfortable, sometimes they can stretch out and bag and not be quite as comfortable as say, a pair of leggings. Well, Levi’s has the perfect solution to this problem because they’ve created this pair of jeggings that look exactly like jeans with the comfort and ease of leggings.

See it: Get the Levi’s Skinny Perfectly Slimming Pull-On Jeggings (originally $60) on sale for as low as $30 for a limited time, available at Macy’s!

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw this pair of Levi’s. Why, you my ask? Because we simply couldn’t fathom that they are actually stretch jeggings and not jeans! The Levi’s Skinny Perfectly Slimming Pull-On Jeggings are seriously playing a trick on us. How can a pair of jeggings look so much like jeans?! The best part is that there is no button or zipper closures at the top like jeans, you just slide right into these like you would any pair of leggings! They are simply amazing and we cannot wait to feel the comfort of them.

What’s more? You can score these Levi’s jeggings on sale for a limited time right now for as much as 50% off their original price. For as low as $30, you can get your hands on a pair of these jeggings, which is such a great deal. If you want to take advantage of this offer, act fast before it’s not available anymore or your size sells out!

These jeggings come in five different colors to choose from, and each color fits a different style to the table. The black pair are more appropriate for fancier or more formal occasions, while the light-wash pair definitely give off a casual vibe. The black pair are definitely our way of sneaking some extra comfort into our work wardrobes, and the dark wash pairs work well too!

These Levi’s jeggings have over 400 customer reviews that all rave about their comfort and stylish look. One shopper said that these “are the best fitting ‘jeans’ I’ve ever owned,” and another said that they are “truly are wonderful.” In terms of the fit and feel of these jeans, one reviewer wrote that “they do not look like pajama jeans” which is what they were worried about before ordering a pair, but that they “are thick denim like regular jeans but hide muffin tops and give a little stretch for comfort.”

These Levi’s jeggings definitely sound like the perfect pair of non-restrictive jeans that we can wear all day long. And and this truly affordable price point we can’t add them to our carts quickly enough!

