Score This Classic Kate Spade Leather Shoulder Bag for Over 40% Off!





There are a ton of items that we all need in our closets: the little black dress, the right pair of standard dark-blue jeans and a comfy yet stylish pair of white sneakers are just a few staples absolutely everyone should own. These pieces are in our wardrobe rotations daily, but rarely do we ever wear the same article of clothing or accessory every single day.

Until now! But there is one accessory that we do actually wear every day — our go-to purse! Though we can probably get away with donning the same pair of jeans multiple times in the same week, our favorite purse is the only thing that we can truly get away with showing off every single day for multiple weeks at a time. That said, daily wear often puts a strain out our favorite purses and we find ourselves on the hunt for a new one. Well, we found an amazing leather shoulder bag that’s sure to become your new everyday purse.

See it: Get the kate spade new york Hailey Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $348) on sale for just $209 from Macy’s!

If you’re looking for a new bag that you can flaunt every day, this one that we found is absolutely perfect. Not only does it check off all of our boxes in terms of what we want out of our everyday bag, it’s designer and also on sale! It’s the kate spade new york Hailey Leather Shoulder Bag — and you can get it right now from Macy’s for over 40% off!

This is a medium-sized shoulder bag that features two nine-inch straps on either size for a comfortable fit. It’s made out of imported leather which is great because we know that it’ll last us for a number of years — with proper care, of course! The leather comes in three different colors that can fit whatever style you’re looking for. If your style is classic, definitely go for the black or navy blue colors. The black features delicate gold hardware, while the navy blue has silver hardware that both match perfectly. If you’re looking for a pop of color, however, there’s a light pink leather option with gold hardware for you that’s just too adorable! If it were up to Us, we’d definitely order all three.

See it: Get the kate spade new york Hailey Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $348) on sale for just $209 from Macy’s!

We also love that this bag has three different compartments for optimal organizational purposes. The middle compartment features a zipper closer which is perfect for holding items that you want to keep extra secure, while the two outer compartments on either size have magnetic closures. One of the outer pockets has a smaller zipper compartment on the inside while the other side has a slip compartment.

Sometimes when we’re hunting for a deal on a designer bag, we often find that the bags that we find are too trendy and will be out of style quicker than we’d like. Who wants to buy a purse for hundreds of dollars that will become practically unwearable in just a couple of years? Designer items are investment pieces at the end of the day, and that’s why this purse is so great. We love that this kate spade new york Hailey Leather Shoulder Bag’s shape and style is timeless, and it’s a purse that we’ll be wearing for a long, long time.

See it: Get the kate spade new york Hailey Leather Shoulder Bag (originally $348) on sale for just $209 from Macy’s!

Not the style that’s right for you? Check out more purses from kate spade new york and more handbags & accessories on sale from Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!