Fur, Litter and Crumbs? This 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Is a Must for Pet Owners

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When I was younger, I always wanted a dog and/or a cat. I begged, but I was always told it was too much work. Now that I live in a one-bedroom apartment with two cats, I can better understand. Is it so much work that I regret adopting my cats? Absolutely not. Never. But is keeping my apartment clean a complete and endless hassle? You bet. I also happen to be allergic to cats, so fur and dander being everywhere isn’t quite my dream.

I used to have a larger vacuum, but maneuvering it around was a pain and it didn’t work that well. I then switched to a small handheld vacuum, but it simply wasn’t powerful enough. This year, however, when I finally got my hands on the LEVOIT LVAC-120, there was a monumental shift in my life as a cat mom. True tidiness became less of a reach and more of a reality!

Get the LEVOIT LVAC-120 Lightweight Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $140 at Chewy!

This vacuum was so quick and easy to put together, which was fabulous because I couldn’t wait to start using it. The best part? This is a two-in-one, which means you get both the full-sized stick vacuum and a handheld vacuum that can detach and reattach. This also means you can use it in the car after trips to the vet!

Let’s talk about just some of the ways this vacuum has helped me change up my cleaning routine. Litter is a big culprit. I have a large litter mat, but my cats still manage to track the little crystals all over. This vacuum helps catch them all, and when it’s time to clean the mat itself, I no longer have to physically pick it up with my hands. I can just vacuum it!

Fur is also obviously everywhere too, and summer shedding makes it harder to handle. What I love about this vacuum is that it’s so much easier to slide under couches, tables and TV stands, and its extra-strength roller brush has a serrated edge to help cut up loose hairs and prevent clogs. I always use the handheld mode too, since you can use the long, narrow nozzle to target hard-to-reach places. I won’t lie, I also love this long nozzle for sucking up any bugs my cats conveniently don’t notice. You can also attach the included brush nozzle instead to help remove fur from furniture!

Get the LEVOIT LVAC-120 Lightweight Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $140 at Chewy!

When it comes to crumbs from food and treats, I make them disappear in a snap, even if they happen to catch in an area rug. This vacuum has two speeds, one for carpets and rugs and the other for hard floors!

This LEVOIT vacuum has a rechargeable lithium ion battery, which means no more dealing with tangling cords or having to switch to different outlets as you cruise throughout your home. And when you’re done using it, you can pop it right on the wall mount and plug it in to charge for next time.

See how this skinny and swift vacuum could be a game-changer for any owners of furry and fuzzy pets? I know I’m convinced. And, as a bonus, I honestly just adore the gorgeous blue color of the stick. Is vacuuming an aesthetic now?

Get the LEVOIT LVAC-120 Lightweight Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $140 at Chewy!

Looking for something else? Explore all vacuums and steam cleaners at Chewy here and shop all cleaning supplies here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!