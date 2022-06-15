This Tie-Waist Dress Perfects 1 of Our Favorite Looks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know how when you’re out and feel a little warm, you can take off your sweater or flannel and tie it around your waist, letting the sleeves cinch your figure while the rest hangs back — draping to your thighs? It’s always such a cute look! So flattering. It’s convenient too — but it does come with its own share of issues.

Tying a top, sweater or even sweatshirt around your waist can still get quite warm around the midsection quite quickly, and it can feel very heavy. The large portion hanging down in back can get in the way, and you may have to worry about the arms slipping down your waist or coming undone. Plus, while it’s a cute look, it’s very casual — not so much classy. Oops, that’s a lot of negatives! Luckily, the dress takes them all away.

Get the LIDLIT Sleeveless Ribbed Midi Dress With Belt for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress has an integrated tie-belt at the waist with long ends, making it look like a matching overshirt or sweater is wrapped around you. But the fabric spawns directly from the sides, so there’s none of that extra weight, heat or fabric in back! The way the material starts wide at the sides and tapers in toward the knot at the center is even more flattering too!

This is a sleeveless tank midi dress, adding a side slit at the skirt for movement. It’s a fitted look overall, but the ribbing keeps things nice and stretchy. The ribbing also isn’t so condensed either, so it’s not going to be as clingy as other pieces. You also have a scoop neckline up top, leaving room for layered necklaces!

This dress even comes in 10 colors, making sure there’s a shade for everybody. You could go with black, apricot or navy, or you could go for more of a pop with light or dark green, lavender purple, light blue, pink, wine red or sunny yellow!

Yet another reason why this dress is awesome is that it brings class to the “sleeves around the waist” look. While it’d look silly to wear a pair of high heels and carry a clutch with a crew neck tied around your waist, this dress calls for it! At the same time, however, it will totally elevate your casual vibe with a pair of sneakers or even flip flops!

