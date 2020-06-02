Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The current state of global health has truly changed the shopping landscape, especially in terms of health-related products. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many rushed to scoop up all the hand sanitizer and other essential items that they could.

While some of the panic buying has subsided and other brands have ramped up production, there’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of ensuring that consumers are as safe and healthy as possible. If you’re still not having luck finding fairly priced products, consider this bulk pack of mini sanitizers from LifeToGo!

Each of these mini bottles of sanitizer will cost you just under $2 a pop. That’s a steal as far as we’re concerned, and you can throw these in every bag that you own! This is an easy way to guarantee that you’ll have a way to cleanse your hands at all times. While running errands or exercising in the park, nearby soap and water may not be a viable option — so having a sanitizer on deck is the best solution!

This formula is made with soothing aloe vera to keep your hands moisturized, and cause as little irritation as possible. It contains 70% alcohol, which meets the CDC’s recommendation of having at least 60% to be effective against killing germs. Constant hand-washing and sanitizing is important, but to do everything we can to help slow the spread of germs, we should still be abiding by our region’s social distancing guidelines.

As the weather heats up, many of Us are looking forward to getting outside and resuming some sense of normalcy. But staying safe is the most important task at hand — and having an extra sanitizer available is the perfect place to start. This 12-pack is all about spreading love, so be sure to share within your community!

