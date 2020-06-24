Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your hand sanitizer stash starting to run low? You’ve probably needed to sanitize more in the past few months than you have in the past few years, so it’s expected that your resources would be depleted right now. Now, however, it’s even more important to keep sanitizer on you at all times. The warm weather will have you outside without access to soap and water much more often, and with businesses reopening, your chances of coming into close contact with others are growing larger by the day.

Luckily, we’ve had plenty of time to brush up on CDC guidelines and figure what types of sanitizing formulas work best with our skin. The CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to successfully kill dangerous germs — but the more alcohol, the drier and more irritated your skin will become. That’s why you need one with soothing ingredients too, like this everyday essential from LifeToGo!

Get the 8 oz. Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera (6-Pack) for just $30 at LifeToGo!

Each bottle of this amazing hand sanitizer costs only $5, and with a six-pack, you and your family will be set for summer. This sanitizer is a gel formula that’s not too thick, but not runny like water, so it’s easy to spread, but you won’t waste any. It contains 70% ethyl alcohol, easily meeting the CDC’s guidelines, but it’s also infused with calming aloe vera to keep your hands feeling soft and happy!

This sanitizing gel is bound to be your favorite new “germ protection solution,” claiming to kill 99.99% of germs, reducing harmful bacteria on the skin. When using it, make sure to cover all surfaces of your hands and rub everything together until your skin feels dry (but not dried out)!

This LifeToGo sanitizer comes in a squeeze bottle with a flip top cap, and each one is made in the USA. It’s convenient and a must-have for daily life, now and in the future. Killing germs has never been a bad thing, after all, and you’ll always be grateful to have it on hand — literally!

Remember that you should use soap and water, washing your hands for 20 seconds at a time, when possible, but that a sanitizer like this makes for the perfect backup, especially while you’re out working or running essential errands. It’s simple, but it could make a huge difference in your life and others’ lives as well. Grab your six-pack today, or double up with a 12-pack and share with your whole family or crew. Who knew hand sanitizer would make such a great gift in the year 2020?

