Keep This 10-Pack of Disposable Face Masks in Your Bag to Stay Safe

Have you ever left the house and realized you’ve forgotten something important? It’s safe to say that this has pretty much happened to all of Us. And these days, a face mask has joined the ranks of phones, wallets and keys as must-have items when it’s time to step outside.

Similar to stowing an extra lip balm or hand sanitizer in every purse you own, it’s a solid suggestion to keep a couple of extra masks in your bags — should you find yourself without one. Luckily, these ultra-handy 10-packs from LifeToGo are a great way to do just that!

Get these 3-Ply Face Mask (10 Pack) set for just $10, available from LifeToGo!

These masks come neatly packaged in resealable pouches, ready to be tossed in any purse or tote that will fit them. Their packaging allows them to be easily spotted — even in a cluttered container filled with other items. Plus, they won’t get crushed or damaged as easily as a single mask could, which is fantastic!

These triple layer masks are manufactured in an FDA registered facility, and they are CE-certified as well. These are crucial details to look out for to ensure that your mask will protect you to the best of its ability. These masks have a 88.5% filtration efficiency, and they are also said to be extra breathable. We want breathing to feel as natural as possible while wearing our masks, and it sounds like these may do the trick.

The masks included also have an aluminum nose piece at the top, which you can use to adjust the fit. Though these masks aren’t fancy or fashion-forward, that’s not what matters here. There’s no denying that they can help improve the chances of keeping yourself and those you encounter safe. While out in public, it’s recommended to wear a mask while continuing to maintain social distancing. If you’re living in a large city with a dense population, a proper face covering is a clear way to avoid airborne particles. The best part of this bundle is that it has 10 units, so you can spread safety thanks to this convenient packet!

