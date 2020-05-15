These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling fancy? If you’re obsessed with designer brands, you likely want to purchase as many items as possible from your favorite high-end labels. Unfortunately, there’s an issue with that — the bill can run up pretty quickly when you’re into the cream of the crop. So what’s a gal to do?

Turn to the sale section, of course! In some cases, marked-down items aren’t necessarily the pieces that we initially want. But you should never judge a book by its cover — there are always gems hidden in there. And just like that, we found a handful of Tory Burch flip flops marked down for incredible prices starting at just $39! If you’re looking to pick up a pair of casual designer shoes that will add a touch of glam to every outfit, then one of these may be just what you’ve been looking for.

This Seriously Chic Pair

These are instantly eye-catching! We love the bold red color of the sole, and how it perfectly balances the rest of the shoe’s ivory shade. The print is a unique take on a tropical-inspired graphic — it’s intricate, elegant and effortlessly serves a vintage feel. And, as expected, a gold hardware Tory Burch logo is front and center on the straps for that last touch of fabulous!

Get the Printed-Strap Thin Flip-Flop (originally $58) on sale with free shipping for just $39, available from Tory Burch!

This Pretty Print Pair

These flip flops combine a fruit and floral motif, and it’s everything. Simply put, we love how colorful and bright they are. Though people won’t see this print in its entirely while these beauties are secured on your feet, we know that whoever chooses this pair will appreciate it immensely. This whimsical design perfectly suits the festive feeling that summertime brings!

Get the Printed Thin Flip-Flop (originally $58) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $39, available from Tory Burch!

This Fashionable Wedge Pair

Who says flip flops need to be flat? If you’re the type of person that can’t live without a heel, these flip flops were made for you! They are constructed in a wedge style that adds just the right amount of height that you need to feel satisfied. Plus, the floral design is just too chic!

Get the Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $49, available from Tory Burch!

