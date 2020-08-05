These Handy Spray Sanitizers Are Ideal for Staying Safe on the Go

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Although many establishments are now open after months of widespread closures, it’s never been more important to stay as safe as possible. This means that we all have to take appropriate precautions: maintaining social distance in public, wearing a face mask and keeping hand sanitizer on Us at all times.

In the past, we may have only toted hand sanitizer around during the peak of cold and flu season — but these days, it’s an integral part of our everyday routines. If we plan to enter a public place, it’s crucial to have a means of disinfecting ourselves available. That’s why these bottles of spray hand sanitizer are beyond convenient — simply throw one in your bag, and off you go!

Get the LifeToGo 2oz Spray Hand Sanitizer with Red Thyme Oil for just $2, available from LifeToGo!

These hand sanitizers are the perfect size. They are compliant with TSA regulations, so if you have a flight in your future, you can rest easy knowing you won’t have to dispose of it on the security line. While many may feel they’re out of the woods with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still very much underway. So of course, having a hand sanitizer that you can whip out at any given point is a no-brainer as far as we’re concerned.

These spray bottles measure two ounces each, and they only cost $2 per bottle. It’s an incredibly affordable deal — and best of all, you can buy these sanitizers in bulk. Throw a bottle in every single one of your most-used bags! You don’t want to find yourself without a disinfectant, so why not stay vigilant and make sure that you’re always prepared?

These sanitizers have 62% alcohol in the formula, which meets the CDC’s standards for an effective product. While these sprays won’t completely protect you from contracting any disease, they can certainly help. Also, these sprays are infused with moisturizing red thyme oil to make sure that your hands don’t dry out and crack.

You can use the LifeToGo spray on your hands or on different surfaces in your home, your car or anywhere else that may need a quick cleanse! These hand sanitizing sprays are so useful, and we’re thrilled about the low price point. Let’s stock up and look out for one another!

