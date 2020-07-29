This Chic Straw Sun Hat Can Actually Double as a Protective Face Shield

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our top fashion accessories every single summer? A beachy, floppy sun hat. They’re capable of so much. They can upgrade any outfit, they can protect us from sunburn (and eventual wrinkles) and they provide some nice shade for us to read a book or magazine while sunbathing in the sand.

This hat, though? This hat wanted to take it a step further by adding yet another function to its already impressive list. While hats are forever a top summer accessory, protective face masks are just as high up there this year. That’s why this hat added on a removable face shield!

Get the Jeff & Aimy UPF 50 Straw Sun Hat for just $25 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

While face shields should not be used in place of masks, they can be amazing add-ons to help keep everyone around safe. This detachable one is made of TPU, so it’s super easy to clean, won’t fog up easily and can be rolled up for storage and used again and again. Just connect it to the hat via a hook and loop strip at the brim, and pull it right off when you want to go back to regular sun hat life!

As for the hat itself, it’s just as impressive. It can also be folded down and packed away, making it a perfect traveling companion you can fit into even the most overcrowded suitcase. It has a fairly wide brim to protect your skin, and there’s even a nice fabric accent. Plus, on the inside, you can actually adjust it to get the best fit for your head shape. If you are hitting the beach, things might get a little windy, so this is super important!

The face shield version of this hat comes in four colors: beige, blue, navy and white. Don’t need the face shield? There are even more options to check out on the same page too! A few of them even leave a spot for your ponytail to go. They’re all super stylish, so it’s really just about what color you like and what features you’re looking for — and considering how many this hat has, you’re probably going to start filling up your cart right about…now!

