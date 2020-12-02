5 Healthy Holiday Gift Ideas to Kick Off 2021 on the Right Foot

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are always plenty of gifting categories to shop during the holiday season, but this year, the health and wellness sector is in the spotlight! Giving a loved one a health-oriented present will be more appreciated than ever. Not only have we all spent 2020 dealing with a pandemic, but the early months of 2021 will likely be focused on getting back in shape!

Many of Us have resolutions in mind that are geared toward fitness and maintaining our physical condition, so we’ve rounded up five excellent options from LifeToGo anyone on your list will love — or you can just keep them for yourself! Plus, you’ll score free shipping and 10% off your entire purchase by entering the code: HEALTHYHOLIDAY at checkout!

This Calming Daily Supplement

2020 has been quite the year for everyone, so why not give the gift of calm with this supplement? It has an all-natural formula that helps combat anxiety and stress to bring you to a fully relaxed state of mind.

Get the Zanapure | PURE SERENITY supplements (originally $16) on sale for just $14 — plus get 10% off and free shipping with code: HEALTHYHOLIDAY at LifeToGo!

This Energizing Pre-Workout Booster

If any friend or family member on your list is all about taking their fitness game to the next level, this pre-workout fueler can provide the energy they need to rev up motivation!

Get the Performance Inspired Explosive Pre-Workout Energy Formula for $46 — plus get 10% off and free shipping with code: HEALTHYHOLIDAY at LifeToGo!

This Daily Beauty Supplement

We’ve used tons of topical collagen treatments for anti-aging, but starting from within is just as effective. This supplement promotes collagen for healthier skin, plus it helps aid hair and nail strength too.

Get the Performance Inspired (PI) | Beauty Support Collagen & Vitamins for just $21 — plus get 10% off and free shipping with code: HEALTHYHOLIDAY at LifeToGo!

This Face Mask 5-Pack

Chances are, face masks will be one of 2021’s hottest accessories as well — so stock up now!

Get the LifeToGo Fabric Face Mask — Female Adult set (originally $14) on sale for just $12 — plus get 10% off and free shipping with code: HEALTHYHOLIDAY at LifeToGo!

This Immunity-Boosting Daily Supplement

This supplement may not be the cure-all solution to prevent getting sick, but it’s always smart to give your immune system an extra boost! The pink lemonade flavor is delicious — who knew being healthy could taste so sweet and refreshing?

Get the LifeToGo | Immunity + Vitamin Drink Mix — 30-Pack (originally $15) on sale for just $12 — plus get 10% off and free shipping with code: HEALTHYHOLIDAY at LifeToGo!

Looking for more? Check out all of the healthy holiday gift ideas available from LifeToGo!

