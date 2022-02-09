Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever daydream of getting a fancy facial at a medical spa? Like, the kind where they use high-tech tools and futuristic light devices to clear up and smooth out your skin? It seems like a silly thing to daydream about, but if you’ve gone years and years without a real solution for your acne, you’ve probably been there. We know we have!

Consistent visits to luxury med spas may still be off the table, but using one of those futuristic light devices is not. You can still reap the benefits at home, any time you like, and you just need to pay once. You don’t even need batteries. This bestselling LightStim device doesn’t use them!

Get the LightStim for Acne for just $169 at Dermstore! Free shipping!

This handheld LED device is one of Dermstore’s top-selling products, and reviewers are saying it could be their “favorite skincare purchase ever.” They’re “obsessed with this product” and say how it’s the “only thing that has worked” on the hormonal and cystic acne even their dermatologist couldn’t figure out. They’re “almost in disbelief” that this product could work so well and so quickly!

This device contains little UV-free red and blue LED lights that claim to help heal and calm mild to moderate acne. This LightStim may not only help clear existing acne but also destroy acne-causing bacteria to minimize future breakouts. It may also reduce inflammation to keep skin looking clear and healthy, all without any invasive procedures, dryness or damage!

We want to walk you through how to use this device, because it’s hard to believe how easy it is. Simply cleanse and dry your face and get comfy on the couch (or wherever). Plug the LightStim into an outlet and hold it up against an affected area of your skin. The three-minute timer will automatically begin, and you should feel a gentle warmth emitting from the tool. Hold it in place until you hear a beep, and then move on to the next affected area, repeating until you’ve hit them all. It’s big enough that you shouldn’t have to use it for long. Many people could easily be done in under 10 minutes!

Simple, right? You can watch TV, read or even just relax as the LightStim works its magic. Don’t worry if you get distracted, as it will automatically shut off after 30 minutes. The best part is you can totally use it even when you have little time to spare. There should be zero recovery time once you’re done. Treat and go! Remember, as shoppers have pointed out, you can totally try it on body acne as well!

