Some say “sweater weather” only encapsulates fall and winter, but we’re making a case for spring and summer too. Especially for chilly mornings and breezy nights! You can definitely start putting away the chunky turtlenecks and sherpa pullovers, but other styles of sweater really shine during the typically warmer months.

Upon seeing this Lillusory sweater from Amazon, for example, we felt as though we were instantly transported to a bonfire on the beach, sharing s’mores under a starry sky. Just imagine it with a pair of cutoff jean shorts and sandals. Yeah, we’re making this vision come to life!

Get the Lillusory Oversized Collared Sweater (originally $47) on sale for just $37 at Amazon!

Finding this sweater was already a big win for Us, but finding it with $10 knocked off the price is the cherry on top! This cotton-blend pullover, which comes in 12 solid colors, is made with a textured rib-knit. Not the clingy kind! It’s roomy, offering a slouchy, purposely oversized fit that we adore.

This piece has a V-neckline and a large foldover collar, creating an air of effortless “cool girl” elegance, which is emphasized by frayed detailing. It also drops the shoulder seams, creating a slight batwing sleeve effect. The long sleeves gather into cuffs at the wrists, but the long hem hangs loose. Such a good sweater for wearing with leggings!

This sweater — which we found on Amazon’s list of current bestsellers — is a must-buy whether you live by the ocean or in the Midwest. While the weather warms up, you can easily wear it during the day with jeans and booties, or more cozily with soft leggings and sneakers.

When you do reach those summer mornings and nights, toss it on with your favorite pair of shorts (or maybe even a skort) for a not-too-warm, not-too-cool outfit that fits the vibes just right. And, hey, if you want more than one color, we say to go for it. The sale is simply excellent!

