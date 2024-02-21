Snag This Mock Neck Sweater You’ll Wear Through Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sweaters may be chic and cozy, but they don’t have to be relegated to the cooler months. You can wear them whenever you want, whenever it’s cold, breezy, or a little uncomfortable. You don’t have to box all of your sweaters up to come back to them later. The perfect sweater is a great option to wear all throughout summer, if you want to.

Related: This ‘Soft and Cozy’ Amazon Mock Neck Sweater Is Just $40 It’s cold outside — obviously, so that means this the time to wear all of our favorite cozy, toasty pieces comfortably! Sweaters are an effortless way to do that! If you love the style of turtleneck sweaters but don’t like how constricting they can feel, you should definitely try a mock-neck sweater. We found a […]

We happened upon the perfect sweater that you can wear all the way through the warmer months. It’s the perfect fit, the perfect look, and it checks all the boxes for a piece that’s appropriate for most of the year. Best of all, it’s affordable, too!

Get the Saukole Oversized Mock Neck Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Saukole Oversized Mock Neck Sweater is a knitted oversize sweater that comes in four different colors. It sits on your body like a tunic with its oversized construction, and it has loose shoulders, long sleeves, and a mock neck. It’s like wrapping up in a warm, knit blanket and turning in for a nice nap when you wear it.

Get the Saukole Oversized Mock Neck Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This sweater is just $37, and it’s the perfect transitional piece. It’s great for those chilly days where there’s still a bit of rain drizzling down, or cold weather to deal with. It also makes for the perfect swimsuit cover up when you get out of the water!

Get the Saukole Oversized Mock Neck Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a great sweater that you’ll get plenty of use out of before the year comes to an end, this is it – and you can get it for a song. You’ll be cuddling up in your favorite new sweater in no time.

Related: 17 Collared Sweaters That Look Posh and Feel Super Cozy Is it possible to own too many sweaters? The answer is no — especially when there are so many cute collared options currently trending. Collared sweaters look a bit more polished than other designs due to their preppy, sophisticated nature. So even if you’re wearing one with leggings, you’ll still look fresh and fashionable. Now […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Saukole products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!