Lily Aldridge’s Secret Weapon to Flawless Post-Flight Skin





Traveling has resulted in some of our favorite memories ever, but it’s also resulted in our worst skin ever. Airplanes are so dry; they wreak havoc on our complexion, especially during long trips. We’re already so uncomfortable being cramped in our seat for such a long period of time — we don’t need our skin tightening up and breaking out too!

Supermodels travel all the time, from photoshoots, to fashion shows, to product launch events and more — and they always manage to look beautiful and radiant. We knew they had to hold the answer to flawless post-flight skin — but would they be willing to share their secrets? Lily Aldridge was, and she revealed every last product in her routine — including this daily peel!

Get the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Formula – Jar starting at just $75 at Dermstore! Also available at Nordstrom and Amazon!

Aldridge posted a video to her YouTube channel on “how to arrive fresh-faced after a long trip,” demonstrating every last step of her in-flight regimen. She even specified that none of the brands she uses paid her to promote these products — she just loves them that much!

After a nap, Aldridge wakes up by misting her face, following up with this anti-aging face peel. She writes how it helps to exfoliate, suck up excess oils and keep skin youthful, and she reminds us to never forget our neck and décolleté — or our hands! Shoppers say this peel is a “holy grail product” that keeps skin “glowing” 24/7. They love how “simple and effective” it is at anything from eliminating wrinkles and fine lines to keeping acne at bay!

To use this peel, just start with the step one pad to remove dead skin cells and even out skin tone, circling it around skin. After two minutes, follow up with step two to nourish and moisturize!

That shouldn’t be the end of our skincare routine though. Want more inspiration from Aldridge? She also follows up with products including the Tata Harper Skincare Boosted Contouring Eye Balm, the Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum and the ReFa Carat Face roller device to help everything absorb and further de-puff the face. She also notes that she’s “a huge germophobe” and urges us to never touch our face without clean hands, linking to the EO Hand Sanitizer Spray as her favorite!

Now that our skincare routine is in check for our next flight, it’s time to actually book that next flight. Where are we off to next? Wherever it is, we hope they have some good shopping there!

