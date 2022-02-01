Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re on the lookout for a gorgeous lip gloss for date night. Nothing too sticky or pigmented — we have to pucker up for a goodnight kiss, after all! If there’s one star who knows how to get the perfect pout, it’s definitely Lily Collins. As the titular character in Emily in Paris on Netflix, she has mastered the art of an on-screen French kiss. And luckily, her lips aren’t sealed — the Golden Globe nominee revealed her clean day-to-night beauty routine “with a little nod to Parisian glamour” to Vogue.

After applying lipstick, Collins said, “You can add a little bit of color with Juicy Tube on top. Juicy Tubes are super reminiscent of my childhood because I remember going to the beauty counter and seeing all the colors lined up and being in awe. It was almost like a kid at the candy store, and I wanted to get all the colors. And I remember this was kind of that way of wearing makeup but also having it be a little off the radar and getting away with actually wearing it in school, which was really, really fun. And they’re super easy. They’re super colorful, which I love, and they go on really, really smooth. They add a little bit of radiance, and they smell amazing. I like to just put it in the middle.”

Juicy Tubes take Us back to the early aughts, and we’re thrilled that they’re back en vogue (and featured in Vogue!). Shop this shiny gloss now at Nordstrom!

The Lancome Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss has always been our go-to gloss of choice. The original tube tip applicator delivers four-hour hydration and ultra-glossy shine with that classic Juicy Tube texture and flavor. There’s a reason they’re called “juicy” tubes! Delish. For fuller-looking lips, layer the gloss over lipstick as Collins suggested. You also have eight different shades and three different finishes to choose from, so collect away!

Judging by the over one thousand five-star review, these Juicy Tubes are just as popular now as they were when they came out! “Thank you for bringing this back!!!” said one customer. “It has, and always will be, the BEST lip gloss on the market!! One application last almost the whole day.” Reunited and it feels so good! “My FAVORITE lip gloss of all time,” another shopper declared. “I have EXTREMELY dry skin which includes my poor lips. I have tried every lip gloss imaginable, and this is the only product that keeps my lips feeling moisturized for a couple of hours.” Another loyal customer called Juicy Tubes “the go-to lip gloss for 20 years. Not too sticky. Stays put. Perfect color and shine and delicious scent.”

For the smooth, soft shine and moisture you crave with a sweet scent, stick with a classic. Collins j’adores Juicy Tubes, and so do we!

P.S. Who caught Peyton Manning on Saturday Night Live over the weekend with an epic Emily in Paris tribute? *Chef’s kiss!*

See It! Get the Lancome Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss for just $20 at Nordstrom!

