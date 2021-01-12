This Affordable Waffle Knit Top Does Leopard Print Differently

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leopard print is everywhere we turn, and the trend isn’t likely to fade for quite some time. Whether you like it or not, animal print pieces are here to stay — and while we happen to adore the fierce fashion, we completely understand how it may seem repetitive to some shoppers.

Perhaps the key to your feline fatigue is embracing it — but finding an item with a slight twist that separates it from the pack. If you haven’t come across any unique leopard print picks lately, allow Us to introduce you to an adorable top that effortlessly fits the bill.

Get the LilyCoco Women’s V Neck Leopard Print Shirt Striped Lantern Sleeve Waffle Knit Pullover Top for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

The subtle touch of leopard print on this top from LilyCoco appears on the sleeves. The single stripe is offset by the black-and-white stripes above it, proving that a print doesn’t need to dominate a garment to make a stylish statement. The contrast is modern and elegant, but still casual and suitable for everyday wear.

In fact, this tiny touch of leopard print makes it stand out even more than usual! While the rest of the top has plenty to offer, it’s hard not to focus on the delicate dash of leopard on the sleeves. Meanwhile, the bodice of this top can is available in numerous shades, and is rendered in a waffle knit material that’s all the rage these days.

Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this shirt, and seem to be particularly enamored with its loose, oversized fit. The billowy sleeves are cinched at the wrists, which adds even more edge — cementing this as a versatile wardrobe staple. It can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, but it will be just as comfortable no matter how you choose to rock it. If you’re tired of leopard print everything, give this top a try — it’s bound to change your mind!

