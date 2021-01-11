Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This just in: We’re officially embracing our bodies in 2021! As much as we love all of our oversized knits and baggy tees, the confidence we can feel while wearing form-fitting pieces is truly unmatched. The trendiest way to do so right now is by rocking a top that literally feels like second skin.

Sure, some extra tight tops may be uncomfortable or unflattering — but that couldn’t be further from the truth with the selection of our absolute faves below! Even if you aren’t feeling like your most fabulous self, any of these tops can easily be styled to upgrade your ensemble and boost your swagger. Read on for more!

This Ultra-Soft and Slinky Turtleneck

This long-sleeve turtleneck is fitted, but still light as air. Team it with high-waisted boyfriend jeans for a casual look, or layer a dress over it for preppy vibes!

Get The Drop Women's Phoebe Long Sleeve Turtleneck Second Skin T-Shirt for $20, available at Amazon!

This Snakeskin Square-Neck Top

The neckline on this skintight top is one of the reasons why it’s particularly flattering. Throw on paper-bag pants and strappy heels for a seriously classy moment!

Get the SheIn Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Casual Animal Print Tee T-Shirt for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon!

This Graphic Mock-Neck Top

The mock-neck style is everywhere, and this top executes the trend to perfection. Shoppers say they love how fitted it is and wear it with high-waisted jeans!

Get the SweatyRocks Women's Mock-Neck Graphic Print Long Sleeve T Shirt for prices starting at $8, available at Amazon!

This Sheer Long-Sleeve Top

Yes, this is a risqué top. But hear Us out — with a black cami underneath and a faux-leather skirt, this top is an absolute show-stopper for the right occasion!

Get the GRACE KARIN Women's Long Sleeve See Through Mesh Sheer Top for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon!

This Sleeveless Bodysuit

This bodysuit is as tight as it gets, and it’s ideal for layering. We especially appreciate this sleeveless style with the turtleneck, since it will look great with a slew of jackets and blazers!

Get the REORIA Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon!

This Whimsical Printed Mesh Top

How adorable is the angel pattern featured on this top? This is another one of those pieces that you’ll need to layer over a cami or bralette. When you feel like going bold, this won’t disappoint.

Get the SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Mock Neck Angel Print Sexy Sheer Mesh Crop Top for prices starting at $8, available at Amazon!

This Sheer Panel Top

Rather than going the full sheer route, this top is slightly more conservative and elegant. You’re still showing some skin, but it’s far more acceptable for professional settings.

Get the SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Contrast Sheer Mesh Slim Fit T Shirt Top for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon!

This Nude Illusion Cami

Shoppers note that this cami has a Spanx-like effect and is extremely fashionable. This is another layering hit, and it’s available in so many shades!

Get the Free People Women's Square One Seamless Cami for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon!

This Figure-Flattering Wrap Crop Top

If you feel uncomfortable with some of the skintight tops we’ve already highlighted, this wrap top may be the ultimate alternative! It’s still figure-flattering, but the ruching effect on the waist and the adjustable ties can help conceal the tummy area.

Get the SINRGAN Women's Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Bandage Cross Wrap Tie up Crop Top for prices starting at $9, available at Amazon!

