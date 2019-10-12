



Pause whatever you’re doing right now, because we are having a serious moment, and you’re going to want to join in. Moments like this don’t come around often — ones that seem to totally stop time. It’s like our complexion is cleared up, our hair is brilliantly shining even in the shade and our style is on point! Okay, maybe not the first two, but that last one? That’s what this moment is all about!

Linea Paolo is one of our favorite footwear brands ever, and this one pair of wedge booties is so popular that the brand had to release more color options to appease the masses — who just so happen to be Us!

See it: Get the Linea Paolo Felicia Wedge Bootie for just $120 at Nordstrom!

This boot has over 1,100 reviews and will have you saying “Hi, Felicia!” Shoppers are spilling their love for it all year round. They say these are their “favorite fall shoes” as well as “very cute for springtime.” That seasonal versatility is key to any must-have item. Shoppers also say these booties are “extremely comfortable,” and even those with on-your-feet jobs say they “can wear them all day,” like one hairstylist who said their clients can’t stop inquiring about them!

It’s honestly difficult to find reviewers who didn’t go back and buy a second or third pair of these shoes after receiving their first. It helps that these booties “can be dressed up or down” with ease, their 2 ½-inch wedge and ½-inch platform adding a sense of sophistication to their natural street style to create the perfect blend of the two!

This boot has varying uppers with leather and suede options and 15 colors to choose from. That new red is stunning and is one of only two options with an outsole that matches the upper; the rest have a contrasting white outsole. This outsole is made of rubber for maximum durability!

This Felicia bootie has a side zip closure so we won’t need to call for assistance every time we need to take it off. It also has an elastic gore at the vamp that works flawlessly into the design and provides even more comfort, allowing the shoe to stretch to fit our foot.

Whether we want that bold red, a camouflage print, a perforated upper or a soft and simple suede, there’s a Felicia bootie waiting for us at Nordstrom. Wear it with jeans and a tee, a flowy skirt and silky cami or even slacks, a button-up and a blazer. These shoes are powerful and will make you feel the same, so pick a color, any color, and hit that “add to bag” button!

