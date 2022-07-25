Shoppers Say They Can’t Stop Wearing This Lounge Set on Repeat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Matching sets are our go-to lounge outfits, and we want to stock our wardrobes with as many of them as possible. In the summer we love sets that feature shorts or some sort of skimpier top to beat the heat. There’s a ton on the market to choose from and we always have our eyes peeled for new options to buy!

Our latest find is absolutely perfect for the summertime, and we can see ourselves wearing it into the fall as well. We absolutely adore this two-piece set from Lingswallow, and reviewers say they love it so much they wear it multiple days in a row!

Get the Lingswallow 2 Piece Women’s Lounge Set for $31 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ensemble comes with a racerback-style crop tank top and a pair of matching high-waisted drawstring shorts. Both pieces are made from the same waffle knit material, though the feel of the bottoms may be slightly thicker than the tank. The shorts have pockets, which we always love seeing, and each of the two pieces can be mixed and matched with other tops and bottoms you may already own. We think the tank would look great with jeans or even skirts if you wanted to dress it up!

This set is available in a bunch of awesome colors, including some new hues that are super on trend right now. Shoppers say you can’t go wrong with any of these options because the best part about this set is how incredibly comfortable it is! As far as sizing goes, some reviewers say this set can run a little small while others say it’s true to size. If you prefer a looser fit, we’d probably go for a larger size to ensure you get exactly what you want. The summer is slowly coming to an end, so we definitely want to get this set in our possession ASAP!

