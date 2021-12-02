The Cashmere-Blend Sweater You’ve Been Dreaming of Is Now 44% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater season is in full effect, and even though we’ve been shopping pullovers, cardigans and turtlenecks for months already, we feel like we never have enough. We pretty much wear them every day, after all. And they’re all different and unique. While one day we might want a lightweight, flowy cardigan, the next we might want to cuddle up in some cashmere!

Though, chances are, if we owned a fabulous, ultra-cozy cashmere sweater, we’d probably have a lot of trouble taking it off. Just imagining the softness gives Us a happy, relaxed feeling. But we don’t have to imagine it. We can buy it — and for 44% off at Amazon!

Get the LINY XIN Cashmere Oversized Pullover Sweater (originally $80) for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater, which has so many rave reviews, has a medium-chunky knit made of a two-ply cashmere and wool blend. It has cute cable-knit accents too! The cashmere is “made from the fine, downy undercoat of Kashmir goats known for their longer, loftier, softer fibers. This produces the highest-quality fibers, which are then washed, carded and spun into sumptuous two-ply yarns twisted to resist pilling without compromising strength.” It’s also made to not fade or shrink!

This pullover is tunic style with a one-size fit, so whether you’re buying it for yourself or nabbing it as a holiday gift for someone else, you can rest easy knowing that you shouldn’t face any sizing issues. The longer length also makes it great to wear with leggings, or you could even try it as a mini sweater dress depending on your height. You could certainly rock it with jeans too!

This exact sweater is available in a bunch of colors — 13 right now, to be exact. Grab a versatile beige or grey, a soothing blue or maybe a red for your holiday party. You’ll also find other versions of this sweater without the cable-knit accent on the same Amazon page, so hover over every option to make sure your favorite isn’t hiding in the thumbnails.

We don’t know how long the major sale on this sweater will last — or if it could go out of stock at any second, so we recommend nabbing it ASAP. No better time than now for cashmere, after all!

