This Slouchy Tunic Sweater’s Cashmere Blend Is a Dream

Imagine this: It’s a long weekend and you’ve rented an absolutely adorable, rustic-yet-modern cabin in the forest with bunnies and chipmunks scurrying around, a placid lake visible from your upstairs balcony. You’re lounging back on that balcony on an early fall afternoon — you slept in this morning — enjoying a hot coffee or tea and breathing in the fresh air.

The view is beautiful, but you’re feeling so warm and cozy that you actually feel like you might fall asleep again. Your phone is back inside and your calendar is clear of responsibilities. You kick off your fuzzy slippers to cuddle up on your lounge chair for a quick nap. You’re simply too comfy wearing this tunic sweater from Amazon!

Get the LINY XIN Cashmere Oversized Knit Crew Neck Sweater for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2021, but are subject to change.

Feeling calm just imagining it — or feeling upset that you’re not that relaxed right now? Either way, grabbing one of these tunic sweaters is going to get you closer and closer to that scenario. Even if you can’t get to a private cabin right now, you could still slip it on, open a window and lie back on the couch, imagining yourself being there!

Here’s why we chose this sweater for this dream scenario. First, it has an oversized, slouchy fit, and since it’s tunic length, it’s long enough to wear with just cotton leggings, or even as a dress with tall boots. Obviously you can go shoeless when you’re at home too. Second is its cashmere and wool blend. So soft!

This knit pullover sweater has a medium weight to it, so it’s thick but not ultra-thick. It has long sleeves, a round crew neckline and a banded hem and cuffs. It comes in numerous colors too, so whether you like grey, blue, beige, green or another shade, you’ll quickly find a fave!

While the forest cabin scenario is our current dream, we can also come up with so many other fall activities we want to do while wearing this tunic sweater. We want to browse the local farmers’ market for fresh produce and homemade soaps, we want to go for a walk in a shady park and finish up with a picnic and we totally want to wear it for an outdoor movie night with a projector screen. So many possibilities!

