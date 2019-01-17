Calling all sale lovers, better known as all of humanity! This is an urgent message, so listen carefully. Shopbop has huge deals sitewide right now! This is one of the best chances to shop, bop and never stop, so let’s get to it! Overwhelmed by the options? We’ll make getting started easy. It all starts with a little black dress. That’s how many good stories begin, after all.

The Valencia & Vine Bishop Sleeve Mini Dress is a little black dress with a modern upgrade, and we think that Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) would approve. We fell in love the moment we saw it, and our jaws almost hit the floor when we saw it was 70% off! Hello, Outfit We’re About To Wear Too Often. It’s nice to meet you.

See It: Get the Valencia & Vine Bishop Sleeve Mini Dress (originally $180 now 70% off) for $54 from Shopbop!

When we see a mini dress, we typically associate it with spring and summer days, and when we see long sleeves, we typically associate them with fall and winter. But what if a dress is mini and has long sleeves? Then poof, seasonal restrictions are dead and gone! Good riddance!

Don’t worry about overheating in the warmer weather because of the sleeves. The short length of the dress and the deep V-neck will keep everything calm, cool and collected, allowing us to feel the refreshing breeze. The fabric is also a lightweight weave that won’t cling to us too tightly and make us uncomfortable. The bottom of the dress has a nice little flounce to it too, which looks fabulous with the ruched balloon sleeves.

Want to rock this in the colder weather? That’s not an issue either. Layer, layer, layer. Slip on some tights or maybe even skip them and go with a thigh-high boot. Throw a sweater and a scarf on top and we’re golden!

We’d definitely say the balloon sleeves are the most unique aspect of his piece. The fabric that gathers around the wrist almost reminds us of the bottom of a beautiful ball gown. Cinderella may or may not have chosen this over her iconic baby blue gown, but we guess the world will never know. Not trying to knock the effort of her mousey dress-makers, of course! But wow, how cute would this mini dress look with an elegant pair of glass slippers? Prince Charming couldn’t even handle it, if you ask Us.

Another great detail of this dress is the fact that it’s lined! It can be such a disappointment when we wear a cute dress for the first time and our friend whispers in our ear that we should’ve considered a slip. No slips necessary here! Just pull up the hidden zipper in the back and feel secure in the stylish sophistication of your outfit.

The illusion of a belt is an understated but totally important feature too. It hits high on the waist to create a flattering effect and it leaves enough room that we can throw on an actual belt too if we’re feeling frisky! We’re imagining some bling, but that’s nothing new. Whether we’re feeling more of a fun print or some sleek leather, we know this dress will make almost any belt work.

We’re into any dress that allows us to be free with our accessories. The V-neck of this mini creates the perfect canvas for a delicate gold choker like this one, or even a funkier necklace with fabric strands like this. Shoe choice can change the whole aesthetic of this mini’s look. This snake-embossed shoe with a clear heel is giving Us some major inspiration. No need to fear brighter colors either! May we recommend some bright red sock booties?

Shopbop says the Bishop Sleeve Mini Dress “offers a fresh take on a classic date-night silhouette,” and we definitely agree. We can only hope our date notices, because if not, it’s “Thank u, next.” No need to confine this stunner to date nights, though! It’s perfect for a night out with your closest friends too, or even a new group of potential pals. Just don’t be surprised if it turns into a date night dress soon after because of the confidence it offers when meeting new people. Get those digits!

Who’s shopping this Shopbop exclusive? Oh, the places we’ll go in this baby. Just act quickly because a sale this good might not last long and we don’t want anyone to miss out!

