Here at Us, we can’t help but notice that these days just about anything old can be made new again. As of late, it seems designers — old and new — are refreshing old trends and cycling them back into the fashion fold. As is the case with waist slimmers and trainers, thanks to Kim Kardashian.

How can you even workout to Kanye West’s workout plan without strapping on a Kim-inspired waist trimmer? You simply cannot have one without the other.

In our neverending quest to live life like Kim, we found a great waist trimmer belt that would easily get a Kardashian’s approval. But it definitely is favored by countless Amazon shoppers who gave plenty of five-star ratings and reviews.

See It: Grab this Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer with prices starting at $21 at Amazon depending on the size. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2019, but are subject to change.



The Amazon Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer is an updated version with convenient velcro made for modern-day.

In the last couple of years, Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner klan have promoted the use of waist trimmers in various areas of their lives. Convincingly so, Kim has stated that without a waist-trimmer she wouldn’t have her signature curves. Echoing a similar message, Khloe Kardashian credits waist trimmers as the key to her dramatic weight loss. Khloe swears that the waist trimmers increased her sweat production which ultimately made her workouts more intense, and her results more significant.

But, what is a waist trimmer? A waist trimmer is synonymous with a corset. Coming to light circa the Victorian-era, women were forced to wear them underneath their clothes day-to-day. The objective? Smaller midsections, tinier torsos and perfect posture.

Fast-forward a few couple hundred centuries, Kim and co. are recycling this once-hated style trend and revamped it with a more fashion-forward concept.

More or less, everyone woke up one day to find Kardashian starting this waist trimmer trend. Since then, everyone jumped on the bandwagon and the rest is history.

Amazon’s Sports Research Sweet Sweat Premium Waist Trimmer is the perfect dupe when jumping on the bandwagon. Unlike a tight, uncomfortable corset, the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer is designed for ultimate comfort. The double Velcro waistband contours to any body promising extra support. The waist trimmer’s material is so flexible that we won’t have to adjust it throughout the day. It is comfortable to survive the most uncomfortable workout and the most tedious day-to-day routines.

The best part? It is weather-proof, meaning it literally will survive whatever temperature or whether it’s worn in. The waist trimmer is designed with a repel moisture, which basically means no sweat will show. Perhaps the best feature: it is machine-washable. So don’t worry about smelling after one too many uses! Say goodbye to those sweaty scaries!

The waist trimmer is also very in tune with time. It is also size inclusive. The waist trimmer will naturally adjust to any size and shape and fit comfortably during exercise, which is great for those who may suffer from sports-induced asthma and worry about not being able to breathe!

And don’t worry if there are any pre-existing allergies. The waist trimmer is completely latex-free!

All around, reviewers cannot help but rave about how amazing this waist trimmer truly is. While a healthy lifestyle and regular fitness-routines are recommended – many saw a drastic change immediately. Within the first month, one reviewer claims that although they only lost three pounds on the scale, their pants were fitting looser and more comfortably. Moral of the story? The inches lost around the waist/hips were more significant than the number on the scale. Amazing!

This is not the only success story. Others reviewers echoed their love for this waist trainer. All were alike championing the waist trimmer as the secret to success.

Multiple reviews claim their midsections immediately saw a rapid changed and become much more toned after only a few uses. Reviewers loved the fact they could wear the waist trimmer in the sauna to reduce water weight, bloating and then continue toning their stomach. Furthermore, everyone seems to be extremely pleased that when the sweat does occur it dries almost instantly!

We can go on and on about how fabulous the waist trimmer is but the only way to shrink and sweat into success is by trying one!

