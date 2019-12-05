5 Super Cozy Gifts That Even Your Most Stylish Friends Will Love





There’s always this dichotomy we have to explore when we’re contemplating what to gift someone. Do we want to buy them something pretty — or perhaps something comfortable and convenient instead? We weigh the pros and cons of style versus functionality over and over; the decision is never easy.

What if that decision didn’t have to exist at all? It’s possible to get the best of both worlds in just one gift — you just have to look at the right place. That right place? LIVELY! The lingerie brand creates more than just (incredible) bras and underwear. It also has so many gifts that any of our fashionable friends or significant others would love and appreciate. Check out our five favorites below!

This Ultra-Soft Kimono

It’s a house robe, it’s a chic accessory and it’s just about the softest thing in the entire world. One shopper said they “can’t get over how comfortable it is,” and just looking at it is filling us with feelings of warmth and happiness. Never taking this one off, for sure!

Get The Kimono in two colors for just $65 at LIVELY!

These Wide Leg Lounge Pants

These pants are made of 100% cotton and have a cute cropped cut so we can not only wear them around the house, but also out for errands or to grab a lazy Sunday morning breakfast!

Get The Lounge Pant in two colors for just $45 at LIVELY!

This Versatile Bodysuit

We can incorporate this scoop-back bodysuit into so many different outfits. Wear it under jeans, high-waisted slacks, a skirt, shorts — you name it. Make sure to also layer it under sweaters, jackets, the kimono from above and more. One shopper said they “would buy this in every color that ever existed,” which officially makes this piece a winner!

Get The Scoop Back Bodysuit in two colors for just $45 at LIVELY!

This Beachy Wrap

This wrap can be worn as a sarong in the summer, a scarf in the winter or as a bag accessory any time of year. It can even be wrapped around shoulders and belted to resemble a sweater! The colors are so pretty, we’d definitely work this into our wardrobe as often as possible!

Get The Wrap-Around for just $30 at LIVELY!

This Pack of Swag

This pack comes with a pair of socks, a cute travel pouch, sassy stickers and a silky, retro scrunchie. It’s the little things that make a gift special, and this pack is full of them!

Get The Cyber Pack for just $40 at LIVELY!

