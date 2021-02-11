Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about time we all started dressing in outfits that spark joy…and we’re not talking about Marie Kondo-ing your closet. We mean finding jeans that fit you perfectly and discovering a jacket that you put on solely for having an excuse to step out of the house. Luckily for us all, there’s a new collab to lust over: Living in Yellow x Liverpool Los Angeles. And this collection is pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Erin Schrader, the Living in Yellow blogger who’s based in Indiana and is so refreshingly down-to-earth, is putting her spin on the Liverpool basics you know and love in this seven-piece range. That includes skinny jeans with just the right amount of stretch, straight-leg denim featuring an edgy, raw-hem and a neutral ponté blazer that will add polish to anything you pair it with (yes, including leggings and sweatpants). And we couldn’t forget the cuffed girlfriend jeans that are a must-have for winter…spring…and summer.

These truly are the pieces that will help break you out of your wintertime rut, because they’ll add a bit of sunshine and happiness to your wardrobe. Even if your days are packed with endless errands and WFH meetings, all sandwiched between a Netflix binge and helping your kids log onto their remote learning Zooms. These designs are made to work with your busy life, to make it easy — and fun — to get dressed and they’re meant to be worn with all the favorites you already have already hanging in your closet.

“At Living in Yellow, our mission is to empower women through attainable fashion — to share clothing that is going to make her feel comfortable and confident as she goes about her daily life,” says Erin. “We are so excited to be partnering with Liverpool who shares a similar passion to create relatable fashion that fits every body and makes her feel confident every day.”

And this truly is a collection for all women; offered from 0 to 16, and a style in petite. And beyond that, this West Coast brand is dedicated to creating garments that actually fit your body. From the perfectly faded wash to a distressed knee that hits in the most flattering place, the design team always has your back (and your backside) — so you can look and feel confident in your jeans. And your jean jacket.

Of course, Erin herself has been a longtime fan of the brand. “I love the fit, the quality and the look of Liverpool pieces and can’t wait to bring to market that same high-quality product with Living in Yellow’s taste!” She says, adding, “We know this partnership will be exciting to the Living in Yellow audience and can’t wait to share the result of what we created together!”

Want to be the first to get your hands on this collection? We’ve got you covered. Click here to RSVP for early access to the LIY x Liverpool collab so you can shop it all, starting February 15.

