Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fact: It’s important to stop and think about the environmental impact that our everyday decisions have, and if there are ways we can alter our habits to be more eco-friendly. Even the smallest changes can make a difference, and we only have one planet! As consumers, we’re paying more attention to brands who have committed to low-impact production methods that leave a smaller carbon footprint. The steps that the team at Liverpool Los Angeles have taken to create styles that are more mindful of their environmental impact are absolutely top-tier — we’re obsessed!

In fact, Liverpool recently launched their Eco Collection — and with Earth Month and Earth Day upon Us, it’s only right to toast the occasion! Each of the pieces comes complete with a breakdown of the impact every element of their production has, the origin of the materials used and an overall impact score that demonstrates just how sustainable they are. The total transparency shown through this collection is seriously incredible, and it’s bound to make you consider how shopping with sustainability in mind can help keep our world cleaner and greener. All of the denim garments in this collection are staples for the spring season, and we’re bringing you our top five picks below. Read on, and prepare to shop and celebrate Earth Month with Liverpool!

These Cropped Flared Ankle Jeans

The slight flare in the pant legs on these jeans is such an adorable look for spring and summer. Team them with strappy sandals or chunky kicks for a trend-driven outfit!

Get the Crop Straight With Fray Hem Eco with free shipping for $89, available from Liverpool Jeans!

These Frayed Cutoff Shorts

These shorts have the ideal hem length that’s not too short, but doesn’t tread into Bermuda territory either. Chic!

Get the Vickie Fray Hem Short Eco with free shipping for $68, available from Liverpool Jeans!

These Classic High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Shoppers say that these jeans have the perfect high-waisted look and are some of the most comfortable skinnies they’ve ever owned. Don’t listen to TikTok — skinnies are here to stay, and we’re ready to add this pair to our closet ASAP.

Get the Abby Hi-Rise Skinny Eco with free shipping for $98, available from Liverpool Jeans!

These Skinny Black Button-Up Jeans

Black skinny jeans are an essential, and we love the button-front closure on this pair that instantly gives them a more distinct look. If you’re headed out on the town, we recommend teaming these with a black bodysuit or a button-down blouse. Glamorous!

Get the Abby Ankle Skinny With Exposed Buttons Eco with free shipping for $89, available from Liverpool Jeans!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the pieces from the Eco Collection and shop all of the styles available from Liverpool Jeans!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!