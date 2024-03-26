Lo & Sons Women's Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking to buy a new carry-all bag in this year? Ready to look for something that can help you carry all your essentials wherever you go? It’s time to head over to Lo & Sons, where you’ll find a variety of travel bags that aren’t only sustainably made, but they’re absolutely gorgeous, rugged, and perfect for everyday use. And now, just in time for Women’s Day, you can save big on your favorite bags at the retailer. Whether you need a tote or a laptop bag, there’s something for you at Lo & Sons.

Right now is a great time to shop, too. You can save 25% off your purchase there with promo code SUCCESS from now through March 31. That’ll knock the percentage off of your entire purchase, so if you’ve had new bags on your mind, it’s absolutely time to go ahead and lock yours in. There are tons of great styles you can find at the retailer, and you’ll definitely be able to fet a bag that fits your lifestyle easily.

Save 25% on your Lo & Sons purchase with promo code SUCCESS!

Bestsellers like the timeless weekender Catalina Deluxe are on offer, as are The O.G. 2 laptop bag and the Nouvelle crossbody. You can find rugged essentials for hiking and camping, everyday treks to and forth in the city, and even wallets that won’t steer you wrong. Some of the products are routinely $200+, so a 25% off discount is certainly a meaningful one.

Be sure to add everything you’re interested in to your cart and stock up while you can. You’ve still got a few days left to pick out what you want, but it’s possible some models might sell out – that means you’re going to want to act fast, especially with this hefty discount.

With the weather heating up and the need to spring clean your purse wardrobe being more than a little real, we get it. A new bag would be great. This might be your last great, big chance for a while. Might as well take it!