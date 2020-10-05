This Moto Jacket Has a Removable Hood — And a Serious Cult Following

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything that genuinely screams “cool” louder than a moto jacket? Doubtful. Moto jackets are forever fashionable for everyone, regardless of your personal style, on top of being an A+ pick for a windy fall day. Whether you’re cruising down the highway on your Harley or walking your pup up and down the block, you definitely need one in your life.

Real leather can be very expensive, and not everyone likes to wear it, but faux leather has seriously come a long way over our lifetime to the point where we often tend to opt for it first. It can look just as good and definitely be just as cool. This Lock and Love jacket from Amazon shows us exactly how it’s done!

Get the Lock and Love Removable Hood Faux-Leather Moto Biker Jacket starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This jacket has a faux-leather shell with detailed stitching to flatter your figure and earn you extra cool points, along with zip pockets at both the hips and chest. It also has a zip closure traveling vertically up the front. But what’s that underneath? Another zip closure?

That’s right — this jacket is actually a bit of an illusion. When you’re wearing it, it will look like you’re layered up with a sweatshirt underneath…minus all of the extra bulk. There’s an insert here with a zipper so you can leave the faux-leather part unzipped and the insert zipped, looking like a hoodie. Yes, hoodie — there’s a hood to match, though you can always remove it!

There are nearly 40 variations of this jacket, but some differ in design, so make sure to check out all of the photos when choosing your favorite. There are all different colors, but you’ll also see some have soft fabric sleeves while others ditch the chest pockets or switch to an asymmetrical zipper. Not every version has the hoodie illusion either!

This unique jacket has been a number one bestseller on Amazon year after year, its cult following growing larger and larger while the five-star ratings pile on top of each other. You want to get in on this? It’s the perfect time of year to join in, so what are you waiting for? Let’s shop!

