This Bestselling Knit Reminds Shoppers of a Popular Free People Sweater

The winter season may be coming to a close soon, but our sweater shopping hasn’t slowed down at all. We wear our favorite knits 24/7 and throughout every season of the year — not just when snow is on the ground! They make Us feel cozy, relaxed and happy — what more could you want from a piece of clothing?

A flattering design and top-notch materials are the key to a must-have item. This sweater from LOGENE may seem basic at first glance, but there are clear reasons why it’s quickly shot up to bestseller status on Amazon. We love its clean look, and shoppers are raving about its “amazing” quality.

Get the LOGENE Women’s Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Crewneck Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This knit sweater is ultra-soft and comfortable, not to mention that it looks quite expensive. Multiple shoppers compare it to the Easy Street sweater from Free People, which usually costs $128. If that’s out of your price range, this option from LOGENE starts at just $20! It’s a deal that sounds unbelievable, but this sweater proves that shopping dreams can come true! Anyone who’s in the market for a quality garment on a tight budget should consider this while it’s still in stock.

This is definitely a looser sweater and is intended to be oversized. It has a generous hem that splits on the sides, which makes it easier to move around in. It’s not technically a tunic, but it provides a similar vibe!

Right now, you can snag this knit in six stunning neutral shades, all of which are ideal for year-round wear. Tempted to buy it in multiple colors? We get it. This sweater is such a steal, it’s only natural to want to take advantage of this deal while it’s still available!

