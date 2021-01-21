Love Kendall Jenner’s $200 Retro Sunglasses? Recreate the Style for Just $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when mega-oversized sunglasses were the thing in fashion? They went along perfectly with our ultra-low-rise flare jeans, lace-trim camis and Steve Madden platforms. Truly iconic. The sunnies themselves have stuck around for way longer than some of their ‘00s fashion counterparts, and we’re still fans ourselves, but there is a new…or shall we say, older style, that’s been coming for them!

If you’re going to make a statement in fashion, you have to be willing to go against the grain, and that’s exactly what today’s supermodels have done by moving from oversized sunnies to narrow, rectangular ones. You’ve seen the style on celebs like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and over and over again on Kendall Jenner. The issue is that the DMY BY DMY sunnies Jenner has been spotted in cost $185 and $200. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get the look for less!

Get the BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (originally $11) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These $9 sunnies from Amazon are a number one bestseller with so many rave reviews and a killer price. They have that same retro look with their thick, rectangular frames, plus shatterproof lenses with a protective UV coating to keep glare away and your eyes feeling fine. Overall, these glasses are lightweight, saying sayonara to metal (and metal allergies), and they even have integrated nose pads for long-term comfort without the red indents!

Get the BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (originally $11) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the full Jenner effect, grab either a single or two-pack of the black frame, black lens pair. You can also go for yellow lenses instead. Or how about all of the other colors? Go Baby Spice-esque with transparent baby blue and light pink or let your wild side out with leopard-print or fiery red frames. Of course, you can also grab a few pairs and still be spending a fraction of the price of the alternative!

If you want to go full retro, try wearing these sunglasses with a bucket hat and choker, opting for bootcut acid-wash jeans or even some bell bottoms. A quarter-zip fleece with a ring-pull zipper would be perfect too, or perhaps a butterfly-adorned crop top. In the end, however, you can wear them with anything you want. Go full modern, go vintage, go both! You’ll look like a model no matter what.

Get the BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (originally $11) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more sunglasses here and don’t forget to shop through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!