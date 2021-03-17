This $20 Crossbody Will Make You Want to Return Your Designer Bags

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Buying a new bag is always an investment — and not necessarily a fun one. Sometimes that investment ends up being one not worth making. The bag falls apart in no time flat, ends up with irreversible water damage or doesn’t quite fit all of your everyday belongings. Even when a problem arises early on, sometimes you can’t even return it because you bought it on final sale to save money!

If you want that designer look and feel without having to risk your entire paycheck, then we want to introduce you to our current favorite bag from Amazon. This bag has earned a vast number of reviews — plus the title of Amazon’s Choice — and caught our attention straight away. It just looked so expensive. You can imagine our shock when we saw it was only $20!

This bag has a faux-leather shell with chevron-style quilting. It’s easy to wipe clean and looks genuine, so tell your Tory Burch, Valentino, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs bags to make way. There’s a new sheriff in town, and it’s not messing around. You won’t even need that many bags, because this one is three in one! Wear it as a crossbody, a shoulder bag or as a clutch by removing the strap completely.

The original strap that comes with this bag is part faux leather, part metallic chain — but remember that if you want a more casual look, perhaps, you can also change it to something else. A couple of reviewers changed theirs out for guitar straps instead which is an exciting option we hadn’t considered!

This bag has a zip opening on top with a trendy oversized tassel accent hanging down from the zipper. The main compartment is deceivingly spacious, and you’ll also find an outer pocket that’s just perfect for your phone or any items you need to access often, like a key card or a compact mirror.

Our favorite part of all? This bag comes in so many colors. You can keep things classic with shades like black, brown, nude, grey, or you can explore other vibrant options like bright red, sky blue, lilac purple, yellow, hot fuchsia or eye-catching orange. There are so many to check out — plus a few with a slight variation on the bag design — so get out there and get shopping!

Get the Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

