It’s Time for a New Wallet — This Affordable Option Is Chic and Secure

Okay, let’s get real: When was the last time you bought yourself a new wallet? How is your current one doing? Is it roughed up at the edges, floppy and stuffed with old rewards cards you completely forgot about? Does it make you happy when you pull it out of your tote or crossbody? And – perhaps most importantly — does it protect you from digital theft?

It’s probably time to buy yourself a new wallet. We know it’s that time for Us. You want something chic but still with a lot of storage, you want it to be high in quality and you want it to have RFID-blocking features. You certainly wouldn’t mind if it were affordable too, right? Basically, you want this wallet!

Get the Travelambo RFID Blocking Large Capacity Luxury Waxed Genuine Leather Wallet for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This wallet has it all going on. It’s handmade by a small team of craftsmen and has a wax leather shell with a vintage look and feel. We love this type of leather, because as the brand says, “the longer you use this wallet, the better the leather surface will look.” We sure can’t say the same for our current wallets!

This wallet has a large storage capacity. It almost opens like a book. It has 21 card slots, a window for your license or ID, a big cash slot and an accessory shot with a button closure that you can use for your phone, passport, change or whatever else. There is so much storage in this wallet that you could totally go bag-free!

The security features are another reason why we adore this wallet. First, it has a snap-button closure. More importantly, it has an aluminum embroidered lining underneath its shell to block RFID signals. It may protect the information on your ID, license, credit and debit cards from digital thieves. If you’ve ever received a message from your bank about a purchase you know you didn’t make, it’s possible that your info was stolen through RFID signals!

This top-rated wallet currently comes in 30 colors, so you can go with classic leather shades like brown and black or go for a sky blue, a rose gold or maybe a deep green. Each one comes in a nice box too, making it a fantastic gift. Everyone uses a wallet, after all — and if they don’t, maybe they just haven’t found the right one yet!

