This Fuzzy Faux-Sherpa Jacket Is the Epitome of Comfort

We’ve been completely obsessed with the sherpa style all winter long, and we still can’t get enough! In our dream world, we would have sherpa everything. We’re talking furniture, carpets, robes — you name it. For now, though, we’ll settle for outerwear!

If you’re feeling a similar love for all things fuzzy, check out this jacket that Amazon reviewers are adoring. It offers up all of the warm and toasty vibes we’re currently craving, and it’s ideal for the dog days of winter!

Get the LOMON Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Long Sleeve Open Front Hooded Jacket for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2020 but are subject to change.

This oversized zip-up jacket is reportedly as comfortable as it looks. If you’re after an even more exaggerated fit, you can surely size up — but your usual order should still leave plenty of room for layering. You can quickly throw this piece over your thickest sweaters and scarves without any awkward bunching!

Plus, this jacket has a sporty touch to it thanks to the striped, ribbed hemming along the cuffs and bottom. This dainty detail makes the jacket stand out from other options on the market. If you’re still not sold, take a peek at that huge hood! It will easily accommodate even the largest of pom-pom beanies, which is truly a seasonal pairing that’s always a hit.

LOMON Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Long Sleeve Open Front Hooded Jacket See it!

This jacket is currently available in a slew of shades, ranging from light hues to a classic black version. Given the affordable price, we may even pick up two options! Who wouldn’t want to feel like they’re wrapped up in a blanket 24/7 as the temperatures continue to plunge? This super soft jacket may be the key to making that dream a reality!

