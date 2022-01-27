9 Trendy Long-Sleeve Tops on Sale at Amazon — Up to 63% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re going to let you in on a little secret — most people thinking that peak winter shopping season is around Black Friday, but it’s actually happening right now. This season is in full swing and we still have many more months of cold weather ahead. But retailers are already prepping for spring, so many popular pieces are currently on sale. Score!

You can never have too many long-sleeve shirts in your closet — from sweaters to blouses, these flattering tops are an essential element of your winter wardrobe. Well, luckily for Us, Amazon is offering limited time deals on some of the site’s bestselling styles. We narrowed down our favorite finds from this epic sale. Shop these trendy long-sleeve tops before it’s too late!

This Off-the-Shoulder Shirt

Give the cold shoulder with this casual-chic long sleeve shirt. One shopper gushed, “I’m absolutely in love with my new tunic! It’s incredibly comfortable and soft, and it fits true to size. Long enough to wear with leggings too.”

Get the Lacozy Women’s Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Tunic Top for just $20 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Plaid Shacket

Stay on trend with this colorful plaid shacket — it’s light enough to wear in the fall and warm enough to wear in the winter. “I honestly couldn’t believe this was from Amazon,” one customer commented. “Feels and looks more like Anthro to me. Super cute!”

Get the Boutikome Women’s Casual Flannel Button Down Long Sleeve Shacket for just $31 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Chiffon Pom-Pom Blouse

Three cheers for this pretty pom-pom blouse! This chiffon top with sheer sleeves is perfect for brunch with friends or date night.

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Chiffon Pom-Pom Blouse for just $27 (originally $32) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Waffle Knit Blouse

When you want to look luxurious while feeling like you’re in loungewear, this waffle knit blouse is just what you need. “I absolutely love this shirt,” shared one shopper. “It is super lightweight and soft and the lace detail is great.”

Get the Iwollence Women’s Waffle Knit Blouse for just $17 (originally $21) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Oversized Crewneck Sweater

Searching for the perfect oversized sweater to wear with leggings? Look no further! As one reviewer stated, “I love this sweater! It’s so soft and the pattern is different and pretty. It fits just as I like — oversized but not like I’m drowning. It’s not a heavy sweater so the looseness will make layering easy. I also just love the length — looks great with jeans and leggings.”

Get the Merokeety Women’s Casual Crewneck Side Split Pullover Sweater for just $35 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cozy Quarter-Zip Pullover

PJ Salvage is one of our favorite loungewear brands, so we were thrilled to find this cozy quarter-zip on sale for 63% off! “So cute, warm, and comfortable!!” declared one customer.

Get the PJ Salvage Women’s Loungewear Cozy Cuddlers Long Sleeve Top starting at just $26 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Heart Print Top

Right in time for Valentine’s Day, this playful heart print top is on sale in multiple colors. “This is such a great shirt and a cute way to wear hearts year-round and not just on Valentine’s Day,” said one shopper. “I like that it has a finishing band on the bottom and around the wrists – gives it a really nice finished look.”

Get the Ivay Women’s Heart Printed Long Sleeve Top for just $20 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cable Knit Cardigan

This bestselling cable knit cardigan is a seasonal staple! According to one reviewer, “This is the perfect basic cardigan!”

Get the Merokeety Women’s Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan for just $37 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ribbed Henley Top

This ribbed henley top is an everyday elevated basic. “This shirt is super comfy and deceptively warm,” reported one reviewer. “I love the button details — which are functioning buttons, not just decorative.”

Get the Kissfix Women’s Long Sleeve Tops Casual Henley Shirt for just $17 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!