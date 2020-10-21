This Long-Sleeve Top Will Be Your New Affordable Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keeping your look casual and low-key? We’re right there with you! When we’re not getting dolled up for a fancy occasion, we like to keep it simple with staples. There are ways to instantly elevate a basic piece, but there’s nothing wrong with just rocking a plain top and your favorite pair of jeans.

This long-sleeve shirt from Neineiwu is ideal if you’re going for an easygoing look, but you can also dress it up with the help of some great accessories!

Get the Neineiwu Women’s V-Neck Casual Loose Fit Tunic Top for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This super soft top from Neineiwu is comfy, affordable and a strong basic to have in your wardrobe. In addition to a loose fit that will flatter nearly any frame, the length is practically made for pairing with leggings. The top hems are curved in the front and back, but the lengthiest part of the shirt reaches past the hips and will keep you covered while wearing fitted bottoms.

The V-neckline is so relaxed, you can wear this tunic top in an off-the-shoulder style to one side. We love the drop-shoulder silhouette that makes way for the free and easy vibe of the top. The sleeves are extra long, which is bound to make you feel extra cozy!

Shoppers say they love the texture of this fabric and how comfortable the top feels against their skin. While it pairs perfectly with jeans, it can be dressed up in a snap! Go for a skinnier jean, a pair of heels and some statement jewelry, and you instantly have a classier look that’s worthy of a night out on the town. Of course, it works just as well as a loungewear essential — simply reach for your trustiest pair of sweats and a pair of white sneakers, and you’re all set!

