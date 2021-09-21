17 Long-Sleeve Tops That Will Make You Wonder Why You Ever Hated the Cold

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that person who hates when the weather is anywhere below 80 degrees. They start turning on the heat, grabbing their fuzziest blankets and layering on the socks, grumbling about the cold. And yes, that person might be Us. But we’re problem solvers, so we made it our mission to appreciate any dips in temperature rather than despise them!

Our technique? Buy the absolute cutest cold weather clothing. The more excited you are to wear a long-sleeve top, for example, the more excited you’ll be for the temperature to drop. Join Us in shopping our 17 picks below that will have you loving the cold too!

17 Long-Sleeve Tops That Will Elevate Your Fall Wardrobe

Long-Sleeve Tops With Chic Mock Necklines

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Verdusa top is simple and sleek. You’ll be amazed at how stylish you’ll feel the moment you slip it on!

2. We Also Love: This Everlane Bubble Top‘s blouson sleeves and cropped, elasticated hem give it such an airy look and feel. We love that it comes in such wearable colors too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Sheer, mesh, long-sleeve tops are huge right now. This Floerns one is covered in beautiful stars. Try layering it under a sweater vest when it’s super cold out!

Long-Sleeve Button-Up Tops Perfect for Fall

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Astylish top has a slouchy, comfy fit. We love that it’s corduroy too — one of our favorites for fall!

5. We Also Love: This Vince top is the epitome of elegance. It’s made of 100% silk and its floral design is just beautiful!

6. We Can’t Forget: No fall wardrobe is complete without a great flannel. This SweatyRocks top is a top seller on Amazon for a reason!

7. Bonus: Shackets are ultra-trendy right now. This wool-blend The Drop one is going to turn you into a full-blown fashionista!

Casual Long-Sleeve Tops With V-Necklines

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This fitted CLOZOZ top will be an everyday go-to for you. It’s soft, comfy and goes with everything!

9. We Also Love: This Shein top has a surplice neckline for a wrap-style effect. So flattering — and we love the play on cable knit!

10. We Can’t Forget: Go for an even more casual look with this drop shoulder BTFBM top. It’s henley style, so it has buttons at the neckline!

Cozy Long-Sleeve Tops for Lounging

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This super sustainable Girlfriend Collective tee is made with 20 recycled bottles, but don’t think that means it’s not soft. It was designed for “post-work, post-workout or just posting up on the couch” in extreme comfort!

12. We Also Love: This Grace’s Secret top earns cool points with its varsity stripes. Its relaxed fit is 100% nap-worthy though!

13. We Can’t Forget: Waffle knit tops are synonymous with cozy to Us. This Dellytop tee proves it!

14. Bonus: It’s no surprise that the brand with some of the comfiest shoes ever made makes mega-comfy clothing too. This Allbirds long-sleeve tee is a silky-smooth wardrobe essential!

Long-Sleeve Tops That Make a Major Statement

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The 3D flowers on the sheer sleeves of this Romwe top took our breath away. An unbelievably pretty design!

16. We Also Love: Never one to shy away from color? Or trying to add more to your closet? Check out this super bold Big Dart shirt!

17. We Can’t Forget: This cropped, cheetah-print Shein top is undeniably fierce! The cinched fabric in the middle is totally on trend too!

